Garden City hosts 2020 inaguration at City Hall

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -Garden City’s inauguration happened during Monday’s regular council meeting. Two new council members were sworn in.
Richard Lassiter Junior and Natalyn Morris both defeated incumbents to win their seats last November.
“I’m looking forward to coming in, working with the team, getting things done," said Natalyn Morris of Garden City’s third district. "So I’m elated to be here tonight.”
“The poverty level is at 26.7 percent," said Richard Lassiter, Jr, overseeing Garden City’s fourth district. "We want to work on that, beautification efforts in our area, a community center because kids in our area are going without, so we want to get those accomplished in the next four years.”
Mayor Don Bethune and Councilwoman Debbie Ruiz were also sworn in for new terms on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.