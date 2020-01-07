Joint CNT, DEA operation nets large amounts of meth, ecstasy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A joint operation involving Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team and Drug Enforcement Administration agents led to the seizure of a large amount of narcotics and firearms, as well as three arrests.
The agencies executed two search warrants at West Savannah addresses in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Those warrants led to the seizure of a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, two pill press machines, around four kilograms of ecstasy, a powder mixture, and other items used in the distribution of drugs. 15 firearms were recovered, including semi-automatic rifles and body armor.
Those search warrants led to the arrests of 34-year-old Jamall Brown, 33-year-old Kynell Benton, and 24-year-old Jabre Brown, all of Savannah. All three will be charged with various felony charges, including Trafficking a Controlled Substance. Brown will also be charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
“Drugs, on any level, are dangerous,” said CNT Director Everett Ragan. “You dramatically increase the danger when you have them being made inside a home by someone who shouldn’t be. I am very pleased with the safe resolution and commend the personnel who supported this operation.”
All three are currently being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.
