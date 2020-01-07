Kleinlein discusses departure from Georgia Southern

“The important part to me of what we do every single day is the impact that we have on these student-athletes’ lives," Kleinlein said Monday. "When you look at things like the improvement in the academics and the departmental GPA, the things we’ve done with APR and the fact that we have teams with 1000 APR and things are going really well there. I think we worked really hard at it, but I’m proud that we set out with a goal and we did that goal, and we were pretty successful at it.”