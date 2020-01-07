Lowcountry Home & Garden Show starts Jan. 17

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for different tech to trick out your home - we’re two weeks away from the Lowcountry Home & Garden Show.
From hot tubs to handcrafted goods, the 20th annual Lowcountry Home & Garden Show has it all. People can find the latest products and services for inside and outside your home.
There will be dozens of vendors selling items big and small to make your space new.
It’s happening January 17th through the 19th at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets are only $7 for the entire weekend.
There will even be special prizes for the first 100 people in the door.
The WTOC team will be there as well.
