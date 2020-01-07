Missing 23-year-old found in storm drain

#SPDmissing Phillip Cater, 23, last seen at 6:45 pm 1/6 near Food Lion on White Bluff. He is 5’03”, 98 lbs with brown hair & brown eyes. He’s wearing a green hoodie, blue pj bottoms and dark shoes. He hangs around Lake Mayer and Truman Pkwy near Eisenhower. If seen, call 911! pic.twitter.com/hKSbEsF4AE