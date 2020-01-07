Missing 23-year-old found in storm drain

23-year-old Phillip Carter has been missing since January 6th. (Source: WTOC)
January 7, 2020 at 11:27 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 12:06 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Fire rescued Phillip Carter from a storm drain off of Abercorn Street near the English Oaks Apartment earlier Tuesday morning.

A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a 23-year-old last seen on Monday, January 6th at 6:45 p.m.

Phillip Carter is 5′3″, weighs 98 pounds, and was last seen in the 8900 block of White Bluff Road. He was wearing blue pajama pants, a green hoodie, and dark shoes.

A Mattie’s Call is issued whenever a person suffering from a disability goes missing.

If you see Carter, please call 911 or Savannah Police at 912-659-6500.

