New Glennville Mayor sworn in

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -The new year brings new leaders or new titles in plenty of cities across our area. In Glennville, voters elected a new mayor.
Bernie Weaver has served the city on council for a dozen years. He moved into the mayor’s seat on Monday and says he’s not focused on change but keeping the good qualities of this small town while adding more.
He says he sees the mayor’s role as being the face of the city and its representative in Atlanta and elsewhere. He hopes to use his seat to help the council make its decisions. Weaver believes that Glennville is positioned to grow but they don’t want to grow so fast that they lose the community feel. He says he’s heard one main theme from people before and after the election as he begins his term.
“Folks want to maintain a clean city,” Weaver said. “They want to bring new businesses into town, create a little better economic climate in Glennville and be sure we’re safe.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.