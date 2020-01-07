New Pooler mayor, council members sworn in

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -Pooler swore in their first female mayor, as well as their first black council member on Monday night. Both of the newly elected representatives say they’re proud to be making history, representing their town.
“I can’t believe that it’s me that’s being sworn in as mayor of the City of Pooler,” said Mayor Rebecca Bennet.
It was standing room only at Pooler City Hall as four new council members were elected to the six-member council, with plans already in mind.
Tom Hutcherson is the first African American council member in Pooler’s history. He says he couldn’t be more excited.
“I’m really excited," Hutcherson says. "Because I feel like I’m a door opener. I’m also proud of the Pooler Community.”
He says that he knows what he needs to get done.
“We’ve got a problem with traffic.”
Newly sworn-in Mayor Bennet echoed concerns held by all the council members.
“Well I think we want more green space," said Mayor Bennet. "And more trees, and I want the business meeting to be more structured, to be more business-like.”
The ceremony was hosted by former mayor Mike Lamb. Former mayor and current congressman Buddy Carter was also there.
The council is hitting the ground running: the first planning and zoning meeting will be next Monday on the 13th. The first official meeting will be one week later on the 21st.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.