No. 2 Duke looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

ACC IMPROVEMENT: The Yellow Jackets have scored 74.8 points per game against ACC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Devoe has connected on 43.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 69 percent of his foul shots this season.