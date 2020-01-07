Possible changes coming to Chatham County animal ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services will hold a public meeting to discuss possible changes coming to a county ordinance.
Animal Services is looking to make several changes to its policies.
It has been some time since changes have been made to Chatham County’s animal services ordinance. Animal Services Director Dr. Jake Harper says it’s time for the county to keep up with the times and make changes to the scenarios that they are seeing right now. He says he has been working on the changes with county leaders, the county attorney, and several pet groups in the area.
Changes include adding a local ordinance against animal cruelty.
Dr. Harper says they were looking at making it a state responsibility, which means those suspected of animal cruelty would have to go through the state’s court system. However, Dr. Harper says the state can take a long time to prosecute, so a local ordinance would allow the county to handle the case.
They also want to lower the age requirement for the rabies vaccine.
Harper says right now, the age requirement is six months, but the county wants to lower the age to 14 weeks.
“We’ve had a couple of cases where dogs, for whatever reason, weren’t vaccinated at the early ages. The owners didn’t know, so the puppies weren’t vaccinated and they had to be quarantined for a long period of time, so we want to try and avoid that,” Harper said.
If you would like to learn more about the changes or if you want to provide your own thoughts, there will be a public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Chatham County Administrative Building on Bull Street.
If you can’t make Tuesday’s meeting, you can call Animal Services and pass on your thoughts to Dr. Harper.
