Savannah Economic Development Authority looks to help raise ratings at local daycares

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big help for some local daycares is on its way. The Savannah Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday a fund that will help facilities reach a quality rating by the end of the year.
Savannah has more than 260 daycare facilities. By the end of 2020 they all must be quality rated, but some cannot do that alone. To help, SEDA put together about $400,000 that will help them get the proper rating to continue serving children.
“It’s a small way I think that we can participate in trying to help those kids and especially those parents as they work to put food on the table,” said Trip Tollison, President and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority.
Some parents are hopeful this will mean more options for their kids. They say finding the right daycare can be a challenge.
“It’s a hassle trying to find this place so you can go to work or a doctor’s appointment or just have a break for an hour or two,” said Rachael Cribbs, a Savannah mom. “It’s hard to find places that will take them on the spot, there’s usually a waiting list and it just makes things more difficult.”
Parents we spoke to say they like the idea, but hope the daycare options are affordable. If so, they think it will help our workforce too.
“If we’ve got affordable daycare you can get people to work overtime or they’d be able to work and don’t have to wait on somebody to get their child,” said Jermaine Singleton, a Savannah dad. “Or they can’t go to work because they don’t have anybody to watch their child so yes, it’s well needed.”
Leaders with SEDA say daycares will have to apply to earn the funds.
