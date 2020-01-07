Savannah Small Business Chamber to hold symposium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The mission of the Savannah Small Business Chamber of Commerce is to encourage growth in small businesses locally. They’re offering a new event to include support, information, expertise and networking opportunities to business owners.
Wednesday’s Small Business Symposium will bring together entrepreneurs and experts to share best practices and experiences in starting as well as growing a company and it is designed to be a resource for anyone currently running a business or just thinking about getting started in one.
“It’s a new year," said Lucas Renfroe, the Vice President of Savannah Small Business Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone is looking for growth strategies for the new year and that’s what we’re hoping to get out of it, some new strategies, some refreshed motivation to start 2020.”
”We said, ‘let’s put on an event where we can just help them grab some momentum.’ Some other small business owners in the area who are great speakers, and so we just want to be able to give them the resources to get started," said board member Moya Campbell.
“We’ve got some really great speakers on the lineup, working with some individuals who are going to be participating there and networking with the speakers,” said Renfroe. “It’s great for any entrepreneur, any small business owner, even students, local college students from Statesboro and Hinesville. We would love to have students there to participate, especially if they are on the entrepreneurship track.”
General Christopher of the Dunlap, commander of the 165th Airlift Wing, will be the first of four speakers at the event and will talk about the importance of leadership while the Savannah Bananas president, Jared Orton, will touch on marketing.
There will also be a panel discussion with several local business owners.
“Just asking them questions about the different obstacles, the ebbs and flows of small business,” said Campbell. “Because a lot of times, people get started and it’s like, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. We have people who have been there and gone through it. I’m a small business owner, I’ve gone through it, I tell people I’ve done everything the wrong way, so we can learn from each other. And it’s a way to really grow the community, grow small business”
“They are firsthand representatives of the small business environment and leadership, mindset, and just how to make your business be the best it can be,” said board member Julie Blissert. “What we’re really trying to bring to Savannah is how to link together and create a firm network where we can help promote one another and just have a great organization of high trustworthy, integrity first service excellence in everything that we do. And so, we want to be able to share what we have to offer to all of the small business owners.”
“Ideally, people will get motivation for their business, some tips and tricks to kick 2020 off really just to figure out how to grow in today’s ever-changing environment,” said Renfroe.
