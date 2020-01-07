Second suspect arrested in Wayne County robbery

WAYNE CO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Wayne County.
Wayne County deputies say a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was taking an order to Thurman Loop when he was assaulted by a woman and two men. The driver says he was hit in the head twice with the handle of a knife. He also said that a tall, white man tried to drive away in his car, but fled on foot after he struck a fence.
The delivery driver lost $200 from his wallet, $60 in cash, and $62 worth of pizza.
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and is charged with armed robbery. A second suspect, 41-year-old Michael Allen, of Jesup, was arrested on armed robbery charges as well. Other charges are pending.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970.
