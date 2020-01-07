150-ton section of overturned cargo ship used in construction of artifical reef

“With the addition of pieces of the Golden Ray to Reef SFC, anglers will have a better chance to target off-shore fish, and divers will have a chance to see a part of history,” said Paul Medders, unit leader for the Artificial Reefs, Habitat Restoration and Public Access section of the Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “It’s exciting to see part of the Golden Ray become an artificial reef off our coast.”