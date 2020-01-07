150-ton section of overturned cargo ship used in construction of artifical reef

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. (WTOC) -A 150-ton section of the Golden Ray cargo ship joined military landing crafts, M-60 battle tanks, and various other rubble off of Georgia’s coast as part of an artificial reef on Monday.
The ship’s 50-ton rudder, stern tube section, and 100-ton propeller were placed in 50 feet of water 20 miles east-southeast of St. Simons Island. The pieces will provide a habitat for fish and marine life.
“With the addition of pieces of the Golden Ray to Reef SFC, anglers will have a better chance to target off-shore fish, and divers will have a chance to see a part of history,” said Paul Medders, unit leader for the Artificial Reefs, Habitat Restoration and Public Access section of the Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “It’s exciting to see part of the Golden Ray become an artificial reef off our coast.”
The reef placement was conducted by Don Jon Smit, a salvage company that has worked on the Golden Ray before.
