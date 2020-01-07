Tuesday: Cold Front Brings Clouds, Then Colder Weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This morning, temperatures are chilly under a mostly clear sky. Dress for temperatures in the low to mid-40s (inland) and mid to upper 40s along I-95 and southern areas. Beaches area round 50° this morning.
Sunshine rules the forecast this morning as the temperatures warms to near 60° by noon.
Clouds roll in ahead of a cold front during the early afternoon. While not zero, the chance of rain remains low as the front passes through; an isolated shower is most-possible between noon and 5 p.m.
Colder, drier weather builds in tonight and by Wednesday morning many communities will be in the 30s. You’ll need a winter coat Wednesday morning. Under sunshine, temperatures peak in the lower 60s Wednesday afternoon.
A warming trend gets-going Thursday afternoon and persist through the weekend. Rounds of fog, clouds and showers are likely along with warm temperatures into next week.
Severe weather is forecast to spread across the Mid-South, Gulf Coast and Lower Mississippi River Valley Friday into Saturday.
