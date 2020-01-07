U.S. Army Recruiting Command issues warning over fake military draft messages

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Army Recruiting Command states it has received multiple emails and calls about fake text messages that inform people they have been selected for a military draft.
According to Recruiting Command, these fake messages have circulated across the country in the past week.
The decision to enact a draft is made by the Selective Service System, which is a separate agency from the Department of Defense.
The draft has not been in effect since 1973, according to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The military has been an all-volunteer force since that time.
According to the Selected Service website, Congress and the president would have to reinstate a military draft before beginning the draft selection process.
