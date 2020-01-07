U.S. Census Bureau looking for workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Census day isn’t until April 1st, but the U.S. Census Bureau says the number of workers for the 2020 Census is down across the country. Here in Savannah, at least 1,000 applicants are still needed.
“We are in great need to make sure our community is counted.”
“The United States Census is going to be hiring about half a million people across the country, and in the need here in the Savannah area about 4,000 of which there are approximately 1,000 applicants still needed,” said Pastor Andre Osborne, a partnership specialist with the Census Bureau.
Pastor Osborne is partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau this year. He says the counting starts with the community.
“We’re going to ensure that everyone in our communities are counted," said Osbourne. "How better to have it done than by people in those communities, count those communities.”
This year’s census will be online, if you don’t respond you’ll be contacted by phone or mail.
Mayor Van Johnson even stressed how important the census is for future of Savannah.
“For everything we do from representation to funding, it is just so important that we ensure that people are counted,” said Mayor Johnson.
