Bryan County elections looking for more poll workers

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -As election season nears in Bryan County with the sheriff’s race in May, a “Secure the Vote” trailer will arrive in Richmond Hill and Pembroke on Friday.
The secretary of state is going statewide with the trailer to make sure everyone knows how new voting machines work and what to expect.
The way the new voting machines will work is voters will now sign in on a poll pad, after that you will be issued an access card that you will insert into the actual voting machine, make your selections, review and print your ballot.
Though board members have already started training on the new machines, Bryan County elections supervisor Cindy Reynolds said, they want to make sure voters know what they’re doing before they head to the polls.
She said the biggest change is voters will print a physical copy of their ballot when they cast it.
However your vote won't count until the printed ballot is scanned.
“We need more poll workers this year because we’ve got those new machines coming in so it’s going to be a lot more poll workers helping with the process," Reynolds said. "With new tech, tech is always changing all the time so we want to stay on top, be with the times; anything we can do to have people feel secure about their voting rights when they cast their ballot.”
The “Secure the Vote” trailer will be in Richmond Hill Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and in Pembroke from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Reynolds said they currently have 60 poll workers and they are looking to hire about 10 more.
