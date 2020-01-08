Car pulled from pond in Bloomingdale after chase with GSP

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Dive teams worked to remove a car from a pond near Highway 80 and Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Wednesday morning.
Georgia State Patrol says a juvenile drove the car into a pond while trying to get away from a trooper.
The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The driver refused to stop and tried to make a left turn onto Jimmy DeLoach. That is when the driver ran over a crosswalk and landed in the pond, according to GSP.
The driver was taken into custody.
