Car pulled from pond in Bloomingdale after chase with GSP
January 8, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated January 8 at 12:01 PM

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Dive teams worked to remove a car from a pond near Highway 80 and Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Wednesday morning.

Georgia State Patrol says a juvenile drove the car into a pond while trying to get away from a trooper.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The driver refused to stop and tried to make a left turn onto Jimmy DeLoach. That is when the driver ran over a crosswalk and landed in the pond, according to GSP.

The driver was taken into custody.

