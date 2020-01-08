City of Hinesville breaks ground on new downtown apartments

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Hinesville broke ground on it’s newest downtown apartments. The development is part of the city’s bigger effort to improve the downtown area.
Crews have began construction at Glen Oaks Apartments, located on West Memorial Drive. It will be a 72-unit apartment complex.
Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony comes a day after the city released its vision plan for the area. One of the plan’s main focuses: affordable housing.
According to the Hinesville Downtown Development Authority, the complex’s rental rates will be determined on a sliding scale based off income and need.
Hinesville’s Mayor Pro em, Jason Floyd, was at the ceremony and said the new development will serve as a "catalyst” for future growth in the area.
As a city leader and Hinesville native, Floyd said it’s been exciting to see his community change throughout the years.
Residents should expect more improvement projects in the future.
“We’re seeing a lot more organic growth within the city" said Floyd. "Then just seeing the downtown area take off and be revitalized. It’s something I’m excited to see.”
Construction on Glen Oaks is expected to finish in Spring 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.