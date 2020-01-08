Cold, Frosty Wednesday Morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold this morning. You’ll need the winter gear before leaving the house; maybe a hat and gloves included. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s this morning, with a calm wind.
Areas of frost have developed and are forecast to persist through the morning commute. You may have to do some scraping or defrosting if you parked outside last night.
With sunshine, temperature swarm to near 60° at noon and peak in the low to mid-60s this afternoon.
The sky remains mostly clear this evening as temperatures cool back into the 50s, then 40s, this evening and 30s are likely Thursday morning ahead of a warming trend heading into the weekend.
Warmer, wetter, cloudier and foggier weather prevails this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
