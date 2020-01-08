Community Champions: Homeless Vets Campout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a reason there will be a crowd outside all weekend in early January at the VFW Post 660 this weekend.
"The homeless guys can’t pick the weather, so we do the best we can to come out in the inclement weather,’’ said Brian Pfund, one of the organizers of this weekend’s Homeless Vets Campout. “It’s the best you’re going get in Savannah.’’
For the fourth straight year, members of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club will partner with Post 660 on a camp out and supplies drive to try to help other veterans dealing with homelessness.
"We wanted to bring awareness to the homeless vets problem in Savannah,’’ said Pfund. “Right now, I believe we’re somewhere around 200 homeless vets in Savannah. We’ve gotten some into tiny houses, but a lot of them are still out in the woods. We are a small city, but we have a large homeless vet problem.’’
The campers will pay $20 per night to camp out and most will donate the tents they use to homeless vets at the end of the weekend.
The group also will invite several homeless vets out of the woods and to the VFW grounds for the weekend to let them know support is there.
“That’s kind of nice,’’ said Pfund. “Had one make the comment to my wife that it felt like a vacation. He said I sleep in a tent every night but sleeping in a tent here with all of you felt like a vacation. It’s just about giving back. There are so many programs out there that are available for vets, but you get a vet that ends up homeless with no i.d., it’s very difficult to get into a social program or a government program.’’
The WTOC Community Champions sleeping off Ogeechee Road all weekend also will be accepting donations for the homeless and say warm clothes, canned goods and bottled water would be most helpful.
"Doing it as a community, as veterans, the sense of pride really was kind of an afterthought,’’ said Pfund. “Just knowing that you’re doing something for somebody who sacrificed so much four this country, it’s the least we can do to help them out.’’
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.