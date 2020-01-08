Community Champions: Homeless Vets Campout

“That’s kind of nice,’’ said Pfund. “Had one make the comment to my wife that it felt like a vacation. He said I sleep in a tent every night but sleeping in a tent here with all of you felt like a vacation. It’s just about giving back. There are so many programs out there that are available for vets, but you get a vet that ends up homeless with no i.d., it’s very difficult to get into a social program or a government program.’’