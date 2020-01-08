Development authority lays out plans to revamp downtown Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Hinesville will soon be getting a makeover.
The Hinesville Downtown Development Authority and the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute presented the city “Renaissance and Strategic Vision Plan” to the public Tuesday night.
The plan includes several opportunities and suggestions for growth, development and enrichment. It features renderings of plans for streetscapes, storefronts, greenspace and more.
“Family friendly kinds of fun to bring people downtown and keep them downtown, whether it’s a special event, a block party, a pop up festival, that’s what we hope to create in downtown Hinesville in the future,” said Executive Director Karen Durham.
The plan is the culmination of about a year’s worth of examining downtown land and surveys.
