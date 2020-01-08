Eagles tab Sweany as interim AD, begins national search

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University announced on Wednesday that university President Kyle Marrero has named Lisa Sweany the interim athletic director, while they begin a national search to find Tom Kleinlein’s replacement.
Sweany served as the athletic director for six years at Armstrong State University and in 2017, she was named deputy AD at Georgia Southern.
Kleinlein, who was AD at Southern for the past eight years announced Friday that he was resigning, effective Jan. 21, to accept a job at Ole Miss.
“Lisa is an experienced leader and is well-suited for this role as she has served as Deputy Athletic Director at Georgia Southern since 2017 and has played an integral role in the success of day-to-day operations within the department,” Marrero said in a press release. “We will not lose a step in our momentum, or with our ongoing projects to propel Eagle athletics to even greater heights.”
In 2017, Sweany was named an Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year for NCAA Division II. She oversaw five NCAA Division II National Champions, 23 Peach Belt Conference regular season and 15 tournament titles, 43 NCAA Championships appearances, 86 All-Americans, 12 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and 214 All-Peach Belt Conference honorees.
According to the release, the university has hired executive search firm DHR International and tapped a 22-member search committee to guide the search.
The committee is led by Athletic Foundation Board co-chairs Anthony Tippins and Leonard Bevill and includes quarterback Shai Werts, men’s golf head coach Carter Collins, swimmer Ashley Kubel and other people involved with the school.
“I want to thank these supporters and volunteers for agreeing to help with this very important search,” Marrero said. “Eagle Nation is primed for a bright future and our student-athletes deserve the best leader we can find.”
Marrero said they expect to make a hire by spring.
