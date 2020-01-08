Former Effingham Co. student remembered after tragic death at construction site

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Daniel Blackmore, 20, was killed after a large piece of equipment rolled over on top of him at a construction site in Savannah.
A death so tragic and sudden, for his former teacher at Effingham County High School, Amy Terry, it doesn’t seem real.
“You know he was just sitting in my classroom, in that desk and I can see him still sitting there and just to know that he’s gone and you won’t see him again, that’s a tragedy,” said Terry.
The news hit many hard at the high school as word got around says Terry.
“There’s this disbelief I think and then when you realize this is somebody that you taught and somebody that you knew and that you had a relationship with it does hit you.”
Terry described Blackmore as a quiet student who was always kind and respectful. The kind of student every teacher wanted to have.
Although Daniel will never again walk the halls of Effingham County High School, his memory can always be found there, in the people who were lucky enough to know him, like Terry.
“Never really saw him in a bad mood, never, never saw him down. You know, just a good, good kid.”
Blackmore’s death remains under investigation by the Occupation Safety and Health Administration.
