Johnson girls down Beach; Tuesday’s other scores

Atom Smashers make it 10 wins in a row with road victory

The Atom Smashers made it 10 wins in a row with a 38-34 win over Beach. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | January 8, 2020 at 12:52 AM EST - Updated January 8 at 12:52 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the best rivalries in all of Georgia high school basketball was renewed Tuesday night as Johnson visited Beach.

Per usual when these two meet, it was a slugfest. The Atom Smashers prevailed with a 38-34 win in what Johnson head coach Brandon Lindsey called a “dogfight.”

“I’m proud of my girls for coming into a hostile environment, keeping their wits about themselves, and playing through adversity,” Lindsey says. “Easily, [Beach] could have won this game. But it was great for us and it’s going to prepare us for down the road. We needed a good push and this was it tonight.”

The Smashers took a late lead when Beach transfer Jaida Burgess stole an inbounds pass and scored off the turnover with 4:36 remaining.

Johnson improves to 12-1 on the year and remains unbeaten in Region 3-AAA play. The Bulldogs fall to 11-6 and 6-1 in region play.

TUESDAY’S AREA SCORES

Boys

Johnson 60 Beach 61 F

Windsor Forest 63 Savannah 36 F

Groves 75 Islands 64 F

Southeast Bulloch 67 Jenkins 71 F

Brunswick 62 Richmond Hill 59

Bradwell Institute 45 Glynn Academy 48 F

New Hampstead 74 South Effingham 52 F

Wayne County 32 Statesboro 65 F

Long County 52 Pierce County 36 F

Bryan County 12 Woodville-Tompkins 84 F

Toombs County 52 Vidalia 68 F

Swainsboro 89 Metter 47 F

Bacon County 76 Jeff Davis 78 F

Claxton 35 Savannah Christian 39 F

Savannah Country Day 74 Portal 47 F

Calvary Day 72 McIntosh Co. Academy 51 F

Colleton Prep 21 Bethesda 105 F

Battery Creek 29 Bluffton 52 F

John Paul II 34 Hilton Head 70 F

Wade Hampton 51 Whale Branch 62 F

GIRLS

Windsor Forest 33 Savannah 59 F

Groves 15 Islands 60 F

Southeast Bulloch 35 Jenkins 48 F

Brunswick 33 Richmond Hill 41 F

Bradwell Institute 39 Glynn Academy 53 F

Wayne County 40 Statesboro 42 F

Long County 27 Pierce County 63 F

Bryan County 67 Woodville-Tompkins 49 F

Toombs County 31 Vidalia 53 F

Swainsboro 50 Metter 43 F

Calvary Day 65 McIntosh Co. Academy 45 F

Claxton 39 Savannah Christian 38 F

John Paul II 35 Hilton Head Island 43 F

