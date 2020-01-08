Johnson girls down Beach; Tuesday’s other scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the best rivalries in all of Georgia high school basketball was renewed Tuesday night as Johnson visited Beach.
Per usual when these two meet, it was a slugfest. The Atom Smashers prevailed with a 38-34 win in what Johnson head coach Brandon Lindsey called a “dogfight.”
“I’m proud of my girls for coming into a hostile environment, keeping their wits about themselves, and playing through adversity,” Lindsey says. “Easily, [Beach] could have won this game. But it was great for us and it’s going to prepare us for down the road. We needed a good push and this was it tonight.”
The Smashers took a late lead when Beach transfer Jaida Burgess stole an inbounds pass and scored off the turnover with 4:36 remaining.
Johnson improves to 12-1 on the year and remains unbeaten in Region 3-AAA play. The Bulldogs fall to 11-6 and 6-1 in region play.
TUESDAY’S AREA SCORES
Boys
Johnson 60 Beach 61 F
Windsor Forest 63 Savannah 36 F
Groves 75 Islands 64 F
Southeast Bulloch 67 Jenkins 71 F
Brunswick 62 Richmond Hill 59
Bradwell Institute 45 Glynn Academy 48 F
New Hampstead 74 South Effingham 52 F
Wayne County 32 Statesboro 65 F
Long County 52 Pierce County 36 F
Bryan County 12 Woodville-Tompkins 84 F
Toombs County 52 Vidalia 68 F
Swainsboro 89 Metter 47 F
Bacon County 76 Jeff Davis 78 F
Claxton 35 Savannah Christian 39 F
Savannah Country Day 74 Portal 47 F
Calvary Day 72 McIntosh Co. Academy 51 F
Colleton Prep 21 Bethesda 105 F
Battery Creek 29 Bluffton 52 F
John Paul II 34 Hilton Head 70 F
Wade Hampton 51 Whale Branch 62 F
GIRLS
Windsor Forest 33 Savannah 59 F
Groves 15 Islands 60 F
Southeast Bulloch 35 Jenkins 48 F
Brunswick 33 Richmond Hill 41 F
Bradwell Institute 39 Glynn Academy 53 F
Wayne County 40 Statesboro 42 F
Long County 27 Pierce County 63 F
Bryan County 67 Woodville-Tompkins 49 F
Toombs County 31 Vidalia 53 F
Swainsboro 50 Metter 43 F
Calvary Day 65 McIntosh Co. Academy 45 F
Claxton 39 Savannah Christian 38 F
John Paul II 35 Hilton Head Island 43 F
