Liberty Co. Youth Commission sworn in

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in Liberty County took their oath as they were inducted into the Youth Commission. Their ceremony happened during the county commission meeting.
“The youth is our future but they are also our present. With the creation of this youth commission, we are trying to build and bridge that gap between government and our youth and we think this is going to be the program to do so,” said Commissioner Justin Frasier.
This is the first youth commission in that area. Commissioner Justin Frasier helped put together the organization.
