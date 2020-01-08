More changes this week to Belfast Keller Road Interchange Bridge

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The headache is far from over in southern Bryan County as more changes come Thursday, which is why you might want to give yourself a little extra time.
That’s when the Belfast Keller Road Interchange Bridge over I-95 will close. The closure was originally scheduled for this past Monday but was pushed back.
Many of the cars and trucks coming across this bridge in both directions will no longer be able to do that, instead the on ramps to I-95 will be open to traffic.
With the interchange on ramps opening, it will allow Belfast Keller Road traffic to merge onto I-95 traffic. Bryan County Emergency Services Chief Freddy Howell says they have anticipated the change for quite some time.
“We’ve went ahead and moved some extra staffing over to the station off of 17 which covers that whole area for us,” said Howell.
Though they’re prepared, he says the biggest problem they will run into is traffic.
“Traffic that usually goes down Belfast Keller now is going to be going down Harris Trail or 144, so we anticipate all that traffic, so we want to move an ambulance or move a unit over to cover so there won’t be any delayed response time to that area,” said Howell.
However in the end, he says it will benefit the department in a major way.
“It will make it so much easier for us to just jump right right there, we don’t have a hospital here in Bryan County so we have to take everything to one of the hospitals in Savannah or into Liberty County and so instead of having to go all the way back around, let’s just say if you were on Belfast Keller and you have an accident we can pick you up and shoot right there on 95 and get you to where you need to be,” said Howell.
The project is expected to be done in the 4th quarter of this year.
