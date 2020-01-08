Morris Center puts residents in touch with local artists

RIDGELAND, SC. (WTOC) - Ask what makes up a culture, and most people will include art in their answers. So it’s no surprise the Morris Center looks to art and local artists as a way to celebrate and help preserve the Lowcountry’s unique heritage and culture.
One such artist is Amiri Farris. The alumni of and professor at SCAD lives and works in the Lowcountry. Farris will be hosting a Lowcountry Paint Party at the Morris Center for Lowcountry Heritage on January 17. He will walk you step by step through how to create your own Lowcountry masterpiece. No prior experience is required, and supplies will be included.
In case you cannot make it to that class, we had Farris stop by Morning Break to show how to create your own artwork from home.
Kayleigh Vaughn, the center’s Director of Exhibitions and Programs, spoke about this event and a number of other upcoming programs planned for the community.
