One dead after Hilton Head house fire

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) -Firefighters with Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue and deputies with Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are working to extinguish a house fire on Monticello Drive.
One man has died. Arson investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are responding to assist in determining the cause of the fire.
Residents and drivers in the Chinaberry Ridge area are asked to temporarily avoid the area.
