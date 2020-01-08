Port Wentworth City Council sworn in, new administration working to solve problems

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth’s city council got sworn in Tuesday night.
Three council members were sworn in - two of them brand new to Port Wentworth, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be smooth sailing.
Thomas Barbee, Mark Stephens, and Glenn Jones all stood in front of the city of Port Wentworth and vowed to work together.
Jones is the former mayor of Port Wentworth. He says he was drawn to make a comeback.
“There is no one in this city who loves it more than I do,” said Jones.
The council will have to work together in the coming months to resolve former issues. Like the approval or denial of the interim city administrator Steve Davis becoming permanent.
“That’s the transition and the relationship between the mayor and council, its really between them. I try to navigate that as best I can and I reach out to everyone and get everyone’s input on all the items that are coming before them,” said Davis.
Davis believes he is qualified and hopes to keep the position.
“Yes i do have a skill set that off sets and two years to five years.”
But he knows it will be up to the council members and mayor.
“But at some point, its just a vote.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.