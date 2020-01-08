Redevelopment requested for former Regal Cinema

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former Regal Cinema could be getting a facelift.
The old theater has an Atlanta investor who wants to breathe new life into the building. From boarded up, to a self-serve storage facility, that’s the plan submitted to the City of Savannah Development Services on the very last day of 2019 for the site on Shawnee Street.
Officials with the Metropolitan Planning Commission say they are currently reviewing the plan. They say the request is to convert the existing building and add a second behind the current theater. The request also shows plans to upgrade the pavement and drainage on site.
After hearing about the plans, some neighbors were excited to see the building be put to use again.
“I actually believe that would be a good idea really,” said Howard Gray, who lives nearby. “Especially if it’s climate controlled that would be good. Especially right down the street from the military base. They could definitely use it.”
“It’s good because at least it’s not sitting there,” explained Johnettea Gray, who shops in the area. “And it will build up Savannah and it will bring more employment especially for people that need to put their stuff into storage so it’s a good thing.”
Officials with MCP say they are currently working on comments for the applicant Stein Investment Group, but the process still has several months to go.
