Richmond Hill man charged with creating scheme to cause HIPAA violations

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill man has been charged with falsely accusing people of patient privacy violations.
Jeffrey Parker, 43, is charged with one count of false statements, according to a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to five years in federal prison.
According to court documents, Parker used an intricate scheme to claim a former acquaintance had violated privacy provisions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
In the news release from the Department of Justice, it states that Parker is accused of creating email addresses using names of real people and pretending to be them to make it appear as if his acquaintance committed a crime. Parker sent the emails to the hospital, the DOJ and to the FBI.
Parker claimed to have received threatening messages in retaliation for blowing the whistle, and FBI agents took steps to ensure his safety and investigate the alleged crime.
After an FBI agent interviewing Parker found inconsistencies in his story, Parker admitted the statements he made and emails he sent were false, according to the DOJ.
