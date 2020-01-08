Top Teacher: Lelsie Habecker

Bryan County, Ga. (WTOC) -Many teachers do what they do because of the children. This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is no different.
It’s no mystery why Leslie Habecker is a teacher. This is something she has always wanted to do.
“This was always actually the grade I always dreamed of teaching. So it has been a dream come true,” said Habecker.
Habecker teaches 3rd grade at Macallister Elementary School in Richmond Hill.
She addressed her class, saying “and I hope they stay the incredible heroes that I know they are. We call them Habecker’s heroes for a reason right, yes!!”
Habecker has been a teacher for 8 years and says every day is about making her students better than they were the day before.
“They make my heart incredibly happy,” said Habecker. “So every day coming to work, it’s not work. It’s my passion. So being here watching their light bulbs turn on. and their smiling faces, you’re going to make me cry. It just reiterates that this is what I am supposed to be doing.”
