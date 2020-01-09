Beaufort County schools celebrate national Law Enforcement Day

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Thursday is national Law Enforcement Day.
Several schools across Beaufort County celebrated by wearing blue, including Bluffton Elementary School.
During an assembly, students gave cards they made to a school resource officer saying how much they appreciate her. Bluffton Police officers also stopped by Pritchardville Elementary to take pictures with students.
Here's what students had to say about their local officers.
"I said thank you for protecting us."
"Thank you for keeping us safe."
"My dad’s a police officer and he goes out to save the world every day and every night,” Pritchardville Elementary first grader Gina Rodriguez said.
The special day to honor law enforcement started back in 2015. It’s a way to thank officers across the country for their service.
