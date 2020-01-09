Bluffton couple aboard Carnival cruise ship crash

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - You may remember a story from a few weeks ago that made national headlines - two Carnival cruise ships crashed into each other in Mexico.
The Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend crashed while at port in Cozumel, Mexico, leaving one passenger injured.
The company said six guests with minor injuries went to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation.
A Bluffton woman was on one of those ships taking a holiday cruise with her husband aboard the Carnival Legend, which was docked. She said she watched as the other ship collided with theirs as it was maneuvering to dock.
“We were watching outside from our balcony and once the ship hit, it just felt like a wave crashing onto the ship honestly," said Mary Anne McKinley. "I guess I was not scared, I don’t know why, I just kind of watched it like in awe. They came over the intercom and they had told us that the Carnival Glory had crashed into our ship, but there was no damage and there would be no back set to our cruise, like everything was fine and we’re going to keep chugging along.”
McKinley and her husband were not hurt in the crash.
