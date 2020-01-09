Bluffton couple aboard Carnival cruise ship crash

“We were watching outside from our balcony and once the ship hit, it just felt like a wave crashing onto the ship honestly," said Mary Anne McKinley. "I guess I was not scared, I don’t know why, I just kind of watched it like in awe. They came over the intercom and they had told us that the Carnival Glory had crashed into our ship, but there was no damage and there would be no back set to our cruise, like everything was fine and we’re going to keep chugging along.”