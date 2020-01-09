911 call from Lowcountry teen’s death released

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -Trey Blackshear, 18, was shot and killed on December 23, 2019 and a 16-year-old is charged with his murder. It was Blackshear’s friend who made the 911 call after he was shot inside his car.
OPERATOR: "911, where is your emergency?"
CALLER: “My friend got shot! I think he’s dead, I’m at the Lutheran Church.”
Inside a car in the parking lot of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton, 18-year-old Trey Blackshear was shot several times and killed.
“It was Trey Blackshear! He’s in a Honda," the caller shouted, "He said we were going to meet his friends.”
The caller said Blackshear was driving the vehicle, but they had parked.
Blackshear’s obituary described him as a “comedian” and the “life of the party”.
A friend who was with Blackshear witnessed his murder.
OPERATOR: "Did you see who shot him?"
CALLER: " I don’t know where the dudes went, please hurry up," he said. “Both of them had like two guns.”
As the caller waits for first responders to get to him, the severity of the situation seems to really set in.
CALLER: "He’s f------ dead. I saw him shot in the freaking head and neck oh my f------ God! I don’t even know what to do. They both had guns. Everything was just flying around. "
According to his obituary, Blackshear had just graduated from Hilton Head Island High School days before his murder and had many soccer scholarship offers.
A spokesman with the school district said the school had additional counselors assigned to the campus when students returned from classes to help cope with Blackshear’s death.
Police are still investigating this murder and if you have any information, you can call the Bluffton Police Department Tip Line 843-706-4560.
The family requested instead of flowers, donations be made to Tormenta F.C.'s Ibis foundation in Trey’s honor. You can donate here.
