Chatham County holds census kick off event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Time for you to be counted!
The 2020 Census in Chatham County officially kicked off Wednesday afternoon. As you know the Census counts are very important to the community.
Among other things, the count helps to decide representation in all levels of government, determine grant funding levels, and the amount of assistance that goes to state and local governments.
“We must educate and engage our families so we receive the federal funding to serve or students well,” said SCCPSS Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett. “6 out of 10 of our students qualify for free our reduced lunch programs.”
In Savannah there are at least 1,000 job openings. The U.S. Census Bureau is paying workers between $13 and $30 across the country.
And this year’s census will be online, if you don’t respond you’ll be contacted by phone or mail.
