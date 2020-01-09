Chatham County Students to Learn More About Public Education Options

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, students attending public schools across Chatham County will have the opportunity to learn about their options in education.
The Savannah Chatham County School System will hold its annual Student Success Expo and S.T.E.M. Festival on Saturday. Students and guardians who attend will receive information about planning for college and a career after high school. They will also learn about the options and program pathways that the district offers.
The expo and festival will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Savannah Mall. Amy Perry is a choice coordinator with the district’s Career, Technical & Agricultural Education Program. She visited Morning Break to provide more details about this weekend’s event.
