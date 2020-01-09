Dave Turley’s Thursday WX 1-9-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues today. A coastal trough develops tonight into Friday. A warm front will lift north of the area Friday. This will bring back much warmer air for the weekend. A cold front tries to move in Saturday night and stall just to our west through Wednesday. This will keep us warm with lots of clouds and rain chances in our forecast.
Today will be mostly sunny and mild, highs 68-73.
Tonight will become mostly cloudy, lows 57-61.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs 68-76.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms mainly late, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 60.
