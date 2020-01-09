First homeless shelter to open in Wayne County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turning Point Worship Center is taking on a big project. Right next to the church is five acres of empty land, but not for long!
The church plans to build a shelter to help the Wayne County community.
It's an almost one million dollar project that will bring a temporary shelter for families in need.
Turning Point’s pastor says the plan is for it to hold up to eight families. The shelter will also double as an emergency shelter during severe weather.
Pastor Justin Mitchell says once more funding comes through, then construction will begin. He's aiming for the end of the year.
As someone who has dedicated his life to serving his community, Pastor Mitchell says this is his way to help the homelessness problem in the community.
"I'm seeing it more and more and more. I think it's a problem we need to try to help solve,” Pastor Mitchell said. "I feel like it's one of those reasons why I'm here is to help make this happen."
Turning Point Worship Center is still accepting donations. You can go online to give, or stop by the church, or you can text to give.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.