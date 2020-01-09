Georgia governor outlines 2020 legislative priorities

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - A new legislative session kicks off in Georgia on Monday, Jan. 13. Lawmakers will debate, introduce, and pass bills until the end of March.
How will state leaders tackle issues like crime, education, and healthcare? WTOC recently sat down with Governor Brian Kemp to discuss his legislative priorities.
He campaigned on aggressively targeting gang members and drug dealers. This year, he plans to introduce laws to make it easier to prosecute gang members.
“These are the kind of people that we need to be going after, drug cartels, street gang members, and folks of the like. We’re going to try to give our prosecutors some more teeth to be able to do that,” Kemp said.
Kemp also wants to increase funding for the state’s gang unit at the GBI. They help prosecutors write up indictments and try cases; they also train local law enforcement agencies and help them through investigations.
The governor has similar desires of making it easier to prosecute human traffickers. He said educating the public is the most important part.
On other budget issues, the governor said fully fund public education for the third straight year is a top priority.
“I think we’ve been asking a lot of our educators and not saying thank you enough. We started with the historic teacher pay raise last year. We also did school security grants. Those are two things that were very important I think to our state,” Kemp said.
He campaigned on a $5,000 raise for teachers; last year’s budget only had room for $3,000 raises. Some lawmakers have been skeptical over whether the state can afford another $2,000 raise given the governor’s request for budget cuts across the board. The governor said he’s committed to at least fighting for the raise.
“My commitment is to fully fund the pay raise that I campaigned on and that’s going to be my priority. Now, in the session, other folks have other priorities and that’s part of the legislative process,” Kemp said.
WTOC will have more from our sit-down with Governor Kemp Monday, Jan. 13 on The News at 6 p.m.
