Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EDUCATION ISSUES
Flagging revenues cloud chance for Georgia teacher raises
ATLANTA (AP) — As Georgia lawmakers consider education issues in the 2020 legislative session, slowing state revenues may make it hard to raise teacher pay. Gov. Brian Kemp has promised teachers an additional $2,000 raise atop the $3,000 lawmakers funded last year. But education groups say it appears the state can't afford more than $300 million for the raise. Lawmakers could debate paying for more students to attend private schools. Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods could push changes to how Georgia's public schools are graded. Kemp also wants to trim spending growth on dual enrollment by high school students in college classes.
DEATH PENALTY-GEORGIA
Judge denies DNA test for Georgia inmate facing execution
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A judge in Georgia has rejected a request for DNA tests that defense attorneys say could spare an inmate from execution next week. Fifty-eight-year-old Jimmy Fletcher Meders is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Jan. 16. Meders says he's not the one who fatally shot cashier Don Anderson at a convenience store in coastal Glynn County in 1987. His attorneys asked Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett to order DNA tests on the revolver used in the slaying, saying they believed skin cells on the gun would match another man. Scarlett sided with attorneys for the state who argued plenty of evidence pointed to Meders and called the motion for DNA testing a delay tactic.
VOTING GROUP-FUNDRAISING
Voting group founded by Georgia’s Abrams raises $14.6M
ATLANTA (AP) — The political action committee for a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams reported raising more than $14.6 million in the last half of 2019. A big chunk of Fair Fight’s haul came as a single $5 million donation from Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in December. That’s according to a report filed with the Georgia state ethics commission on Wednesday. The group, founded by Abrams after she narrowly lost the 2018 race for Georgia governor, reported having $11.1 million in cash on hand.
AP-US-MEDICAL-DEBT-CHARITY-ATLANTA-HAWKS
Atlanta Hawks' Young cancels $1M in medical debt for locals
ATLANTA (AP) — The holiday season is over but Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young still had some charity gift giving in mind, wiping out medical debt for hundreds of the city's residents. News outlets report the 21-year-old star donated $10,000 to a medical debt erasure agency which relieved over $1 million in debt for hundreds of Atlanta residents. A news release says Young donated the money through the Trae Young Foundation to RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys and forgives medical debt in the United States. The average amount of dissolved debt is $1,858 for 570 random people. Young says the city of Atlanta welcomed him with open arms and he wanted the New Year to start off right for a few families.
OVERTURNED CARGO SHIP-GEORGIA
Company hired to extract cargo ship months after it capsized
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Texas-based salvage company will cut up and remove a 656-foot shipwreck off the coast of Georgia. The Brunswick News reports the Coast Guard chose T&T Salvage LLC of Galveston to remove the Golden Ray cargo ship. The vessel has sat overturned in St. Simons Sound for four months. T&T Salvage was chosen from among six bidders, including the maritime emergency contractor that originally responded when the Golden Ray capsized on Sept. 8. The ship was headed out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles at the time. The ship’s pilot and 23 crew members were all safely rescued.
FATAL CRASH-SCHOOL BUS
Georgia State Patrol: Woman killed in crash with school bus
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a woman driving an SUV has died after crashing head-on into a school bus. News outlets report the Georgia State Patrol identified the driver as 53-year-old Sherry Penn, of Temple. The only child on the bus and the bus driver weren't seriously injured in the crash Wednesday morning. Georgia State Patrol says Penn's SUV crossed a center-line at a curve on Ga. 113 and struck a Carroll County school bus head-on. Penn died later at an Atlanta hospital. The child and the bus driver were checked out by medics at the scene and were released.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week. The Storm Prediction Center says more than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there's an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday. Storms will move eastward on Saturday, with the potential bull's-eye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters say heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.
MATERNAL DEATHS-RECOMMENDATIONS
State panel wants to extend Medicaid for eligible new moms
ATLANTA (AP) — A bipartisan panel examining Georgia’s high maternal death rate is recommending that state lawmakers extend the amount of time low-income mothers are eligible for Medicaid coverage. It’s one of 19 recommendations contained in a report released this week by the state House study committee on maternal mortality. The committee was created last year to analyze Georgia’s maternal death rate, which is among the highest of any state in the U.S. But the recommendations, some of which would cost millions, could face an uphill battle winning full approval from lawmakers as the state faces budget cuts.