Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-CONFEDERATE-MONUMENT-UNC-LAWSUIT
UNC newspaper sues over deal to remove Confederate statue
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The student newspaper at North Carolina's flagship university is suing the UNC system's governing board. It says officials violated open meetings laws by secretly negotiating a deal to remove a Confederate statue from the campus. Newspaper publisher DTH Media Corp. wants a court to void two agreements between the Board of Governors and the state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Protesters took down the “Silent Sam” statue in 2018. Last year, the Sons of Confederate Veterans agreed to take ownership of the statue and build a center to preserve it. The university said it would put $2.5 million into a trust to help defray costs.
COLLEGE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROLINA
Memorial proposed for N Carolina college shooting victims
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A committee formed in the wake of a shooting on a North Carolina college campus last April is proposing a $1 million memorial to honor the victims. The Charlotte Observer reports a commission at UNC Charlotte has recommended creating a memorial and commemorative space in a plaza between the front of the building where the shooting occurred and an ellipse and fountain, which was recently completed. The shooting last spring killed two students and wounded four. The gunman is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
DEADLY FIRE-LAWSUITS
US judge rules survivors can sue over deadly Tennessee fire
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that survivors of a historically deadly Tennessee wildfire can sue the National Park Service for failing to warn them of the danger. The fire began in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in November 2016. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the park's fire management officer allowed the fire to spread rather than actively quell it. The survivors’ attorney argues the agency didn't notify those nearby about the blaze as mandated in its fire management plan. A judge agreed, ruling victims can sue on the grounds that the Park Service failed to warn them, though they can't challenge the Park Service's fire fighting decisions.
MARINERS-SUNKEN BOAT
1 dead, 2 missing after boat sinks on North Carolina coast
BAYBORO, N.C. (AP) — One person is dead and two others are missing after a boat sank on the North Carolina coast. The U.S. Coast Guard says in a news release that its personnel pulled two people from Pamlico Sound after their fishing vessel sank Tuesday night. Officials say the two people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and one of them died. The search for the two missing mariners continued on Wednesday.
GIRL-FATAL CRASH
North Carolina man charged following girl's death from wreck
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (AP) — A man is charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after a 7-year-old girl injured in a weekend crash died. The News & Record of Greensboro reports 34-year-old Yoslien Estrada Alonso is also charged with reckless driving in the fatal crash. Investigators say Juliana Requejo-Croft suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was riding in collided with Alonso's pickup on Saturday, and she died on Tuesday.
AP-NC-SCHOOL BUS CRASH
Police: Children suffered minor injuries in school bus crash
DELCO, N.C. (AP) — The adults and children who were injured in a bus crash in southeastern North Carolina have all been released from the hospital. North Carolina State Police Sgt. E.C. Harris says 10 people on the bus suffered minor injuries. The crash occurred Tuesday near the town of Delco in Columbus County outside of Wilmington. A preliminary investigation shows that a truck struck the back of the bus as well as a FedEx box truck. The bus had stopped to pickup a child when it was struck. The kids on board were elementary school age or younger. He said the crash remains under investigation.
TEACHER-COMMENTS
Ex-substitute teacher denies making controversial comments
CARY, N.C. (AP) — A white North Carolina substitute teacher is denying allegations she told 10-year-old students they were marked for prison because they were wearing athletic clothing and that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. killed himself. Wake County schools officials previously confirmed to The News & Observer that Elizabeth Temple resigned amid an investigation into the reports. Temple attended a school board meeting Tuesday, nearly a year after the allegations surfaced, and said the accusations weren't true. The allegations emerged in February when a parent accused Temple of becoming upset when students weren’t listening to her directions then making the comments to his son and others in the class.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating a homicide in a North Carolina city that had more than 100 homicides last year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two men were found shot inside a home Wednesday morning. One man was pronounced dead at the scene in northern Charlotte. The second man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Police say they don't know if the two knew each other. Their identities haven't been released. Authorities also haven't released suspect information and no arrests have been announced. News outlets report there were 107 homicides in Charlotte in 2019.