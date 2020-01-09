Lawmakers react to vote on War Powers Resolution

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a House vote on limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran.
Pelosi said last week’s drone strike that killed the general was “provocative and disproportionate."
The vote comes as some have raised concerns that the president took action against another country without notifying congress ahead time.
The measure would require the president to stop using the Armed Forces against Iran unless Congress declares war or after a direct attack. It would also require the Administration to explain to Congress reasons for any military action.
The proposal seems certain to draw strong Republican opposition when it comes up for a vote.
The Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to approve the measure.
,Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.