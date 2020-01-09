Man asking for help after burglars ransacked his Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unwelcome surprise for a man and his family in Savannah.
Burglars ransacked his home and left him with many questions about what happens next.
“If they happen to come back I’m going to have to do what I have to do, even if I get in trouble, I’m going to have to do what I have to do to protect my family,” said Benjamin Black.
When Benjamin Black came home from work, Wednesday evening, his neighbor alerted him that some suspicious activity was going on at his house.
"She told me, 'I saw some young guys with hoodies on coming from beside your house.'"
When he walked in it was a sight he thought he’d never have to see.
“Everything was ransacked like they were looking for something.”
When Benjamin walked into his den it was quite a different scene than it normally is. Clothes spread out all over the floor, bins knocked over and his couch nearly flipped upside down.
Black says there were several things taken of value including one thing he says is irreplaceable.
“I’m supposed to be getting married in March and they took the whole thing.”
His fiance’s $8,000 wedding ring was sitting right here in the corner as well as the TV he says they ran off with.
Black says the perpetrators came through the back gate, pulled the screens off the windows and broke the door frame going into the house. Even footprints marked up the door.
“I just hope they are caught.”
But something Black says is surprising is that it took about 4 hours, after police assessed the scene, for the forensic team to come. According to Savannah Police, however, the forensic unit’s response time is based on a number of things including on-duty staff and call prioritization.
"They didn't want anybody to touch anything, so how could I lock up? She told me to put a board up, put something behind it."
Black says not being able to touch anything, in the meantime, was a concern for him. However, police say they ask victims to not try and clean the affected area or touch anything that could be used as evidence.
Black says he’s just glad that him and his family are safe.
“It could’ve been different. We could’ve been here, like a home invasion. They could’ve hurt me, my family, my kids and everything.”
Police say they will be following up with Black with their final findings. In the meantime, if you have any information about this you’re advised to call police immediately.
