One more cold morning then a big warm up!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High pressure brings great weather through Thursday. A warm front lifts north of the area Friday. This brings temps near 80 for the weekend. A cold front will stall near our area Sunday into Monday. This will keep a chance for showers and possible storms into next week.
Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 34-47.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild, highs 68-72.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms late, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
