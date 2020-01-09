Racing returns to Oglethorpe Speedway Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is going to get noisy in Pooler this weekend as cars hit the track at Oglethorpe Speedway Park.
Workers are prepping for day-racing on Saturday, something the track hasn't offered recently during the winter.
Dozens of drivers across the Southeast will be in town competing for thousands of dollars in prizes.
The public has a chance to watch drivers practice Friday evening, but the big show is on Saturday.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the green flag drops at 2 p.m.
Track announcer Randal Jenkins is excited to see late models, modifieds and other series on the track this weekend.
“Usually we run go-karts during the wintertime. Now that we have a separate go-kart track, we can actually run stock cars in the winter. We are trying that this month. Hopefully, the sun will be out Saturday at 2 o’clock. We’ve got some great racing action, everybody can come out and enjoy it,” said track announcer, Randall Jenkins.
Tickets are $15 dollars and there is a military discount.
To purchase online and for more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.