Savannah Weekend: STEM festival, wedding expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over, and the kids are back in school this week, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of things to do this weekend!
Saturday is the 11th Annual Student Success Expo and STEM Festival. The student success expo and STEM Festival features interactive displays about college and career information, as well as all public school options across the district. More than 15,000 participants show up each year for the expo, which also includes the kickoff to the district’s choice program application process.
There will be student competitions, prize giveaways, a Teddy Bear clinic and more. This is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Savannah Mall.
Also, on Saturday morning, the Yates Astro Resolution Race, benefitting Bethesda Academy. This 5K trail run and pancake breakfast fundraiser is on the beautiful 650 acre campus of Bethesda. Proceeds go towards enriching and improving the lives of the boys at Bethesda Academy. You can sign up online or Saturday morning.
Lastly, for all the brides to be, the “I Do Savannah Wedding Expo” is this Sunday at the Hyatt Regency.
Check out all the hot trends, colors and fashion for this year's wedding season. You'll be able to meet wedding industry experts, tastemakers, and creatives who will be offering one-on-one advice. Tickets are $10, and the expo is from 1 to 4 p.m.
