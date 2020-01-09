SCCPSS schools participate in annual spelling bee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Elementary and middle school students throughout Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems schools competed in the annual county spelling bee Wednesday night.
They faced off at Savannah State University. The students were vying for the chance to represent the county in the Regional Spelling Bee next month.
Wednesday night’s winner was Jorge Millan Merchan from The STEM academy at Bartlett. The event was hosted by the Chatham Association of Educators.
