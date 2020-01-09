South Ga. Technical College named best community college in Ga. for 2020

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College has earned the top spot as the best community college in Georgia for 2020, according to Niche.
Dr. Watford also gave credit to the community as well as the faculty, staff, and students at South Georgia Tech.
Niche is a website that rigorously analyzes dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews to produce comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.